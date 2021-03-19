Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Blake Shelton Won't Write Any More Songs With Her

Don't expect to see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sharing more songwriting credits anytime soon.
The 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" performer was a guest on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast on Wednesday, March 17. During the episode, she divulged that her 44-year-old fiancé has been helping her nail down the standouts from her latest batch of unreleased songs.
"Yesterday, Blake and I sat down and listened to like every song, which is a lot of songs, and just sort of put our favorite stars by which ones," Gwen shared. "We definitely bounce off each other."
Gwen, who just recently released her single "Slow Clap," explained that she values her longtime significant other's opinions not only because of his own track record of chart-topping hits, but also because he's constantly evaluating music of all genres as a coach on The Voice.
"Being on that show, you're around so much music, and you really know how to choose music, so I really rely on him a lot for his taste," the No Doubt vocalist continued. "He knows all genres from being on that show. He has a really good ear for hits, or just songs that are the ones that we all like."
Sadly, he has no plans to use that ear toward working on a song with Gwen, no matter how badly she wants it to happen.
"Definitely lean on him a lot," she told DJ Khaled. "I wish he would write with me, but he doesn't really write anymore. And we've actually written three songs together—we wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs."
She added with a playful laugh, "But he just doesn't like writing that much, makes me so mad."
In other words, we'll have to just settle for enjoying the songs they perform together, because when it comes to composing, Blake has hung up his hat.
