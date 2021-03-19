Rob Gronkowski Addresses Teammate Aaron Hernandez's Murder Charge for the First Time

Watch : Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Reacts to Shocking Netflix Doc

For the past eight years, Rob Gronkowski has respectfully declined to comment on former teammate Aaron Hernandez's arrest for the murder of Odin Lloyd. But now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is reflecting on Hernandez's legacy.

In an interview for the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast, the host brought up Hernandez's trial, asking Gronkowski, "How much has that stayed with you?"

Gronkowksi, who was a tight end for the New England Patriots with Hernandez, shared, "Aaron was a great player. He was a great football player. But, I mean, I get questions like that all the time about him and everything. And with everything going on, I was definitely shook when I heard that, when I heard everything about it."

However, the 31-year-old athlete said he only knew Hernandez as a football player, explaining, "Being his teammate and everything and you just, you really don't see that."