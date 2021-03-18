Meghan Markle and Prince Harry React to U.K. Tabloid's "Predatory Practices" After P.I. Speaks Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out to criticize the "predatory practices" one British tabloid allegedly used to target the couple in 2016.

On Thursday, March 18, Los Angeles-based private investigator Daniel "Danno" Portley-Hanks told The New York Times that the U.K. tabloid The Sun paid him to hand over private information on Meghan shortly after she began dating Harry.

NYT reviewed an invoice allegedly showing Daniel sold the secret information to The Sun's U.S. editor James Beal for $2,055. The info included cellphone numbers, Social Security numbers and home addresses, which allegedly led The Sun to publish unfavorable stories about her half-sister Samantha Markle and estranged father Thomas Markle.

E! News obtained a statement from the spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, explaining why they feel more change is needed in the media industry, in light of the new claims.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships," the statement read.