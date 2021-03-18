Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce

Kris Jenner is speaking out about Kim Kardashian's decision to divorce Kanye West.
While appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, March 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her wishes for the couple as they go their separate ways while still focusing on being co-parents.
"I think it's always going to be hard anytime...you know, there's a lot of kids," Kris shared. "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal."
She added, "I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone's okay. That's what you want as a mom."
Back on Feb. 19, Kim officially put an end to her marriage by filing for divorce in Los Angeles. The E! star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of the four children they share.
With the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicking off on March 18, Kris was asked if the divorce will play out on the small screen. As of now, it's too early to say.
"I don't know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven't even seen the first show yet," Kris explained. "I'm sure they're putting some final touches. But I think it's just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time...When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."
Until then, both parties are adjusting to their new normal that still includes plenty of time with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
"Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," a separate source close to the reality star previously shared with E! News. "For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."
The source added, "Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants."