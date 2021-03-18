Britney Spears Spotted in Public for the First Time Since Illuminating Documentary Was Released

Watch : Britney Spears Can End Controversial Conservatorship?

After weeks of deciphering Britney Spears' Instagram captions for clues, fans finally have some photographic evidence of how the singer is doing these days.

Britney, 39, was spotted out of the house for the first time since Hulu released its buzzy documentary about her conservatorship battle. The "Framing Britney Spears" episode, which dropped Feb. 5, followed her ongoing struggle to regain control of her finances and career after her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed as her conservator in 2008.

On Tuesday, March 16, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her fitness boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her 14-year-old son, Jayden Federline. The trio picked up some iced drinks from Starbucks before popping by a restaurant for a few minutes.

Britney—who wore a light teal crew neck, white shorts and green sandals—stopped to hug a giant, colorful rabbit statue before leaving. One pic shows the "Criminal" artist carrying her phone in her hand, and another has her linked arm-in-arm with her son.