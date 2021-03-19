Scott Disick Reveals an Ultimatum About Kourtney Kardashian Led to Sofia Richie Split

An unsuccessful ultimatum.
On tonight, March 18's season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick revealed the ultimatum Sofia Richie gave him that ended their relationship for good. (More on that later on…) As E! News readers well know, the Talentless founder and the model called it quits on their three year relationship in May 2020.
Yet, not long after their split, the two were spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend together. And, as Scott explained in the new KUWTK episode, the pair decided to reunite after Sofia expressed what she needed out of their relationship.
"She came to me and explained all the things that made her feel insecure in our relationship and why it was so difficult for her to be in it," Scott shared with Khloe Kardashian. "And I feel like she likes being the center of attention…And she goes, ‘In your life, I feel like I'm the last person that gets attention.'"
Upon hearing this, Khloe applauded Sofia for her honesty. Scott continued, "She was super mature about it and said like, ‘I just want to be there for you but, how can we figure things out where I feel comfortable?'"
Scott went on to reveal that it was Sofia who wanted to "spend some time together" again. At the time, the pair agreed to "take things slow," leaving Scott feeling good about the reunion.
Earlier in the episode, Scott confessed to Kourtney Kardashian that he struggled making Sofia a priority. Thus, in a confessional, the Flip It Like Disick star said he was determined to "make our relationship work and make her feel like she's the priority."
Unfortunately, the reconciliation was short-lived as, by August, the former flames were officially over. During a conversation with Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Scott shared that his relationship with Sofia had "taken a turn."
"Oh my, which way?" True Thompson's mom asked in response.
Per Scott, he tried to make Sofia more of a priority but, to no avail. "I feel like she just started wanting to like, push Kourtney out," he explained. "And I said, 'That's the most important thing to me, is my kids and that's my family—and the only family that I have, including you guys along with it."
According to Scott, Sofia didn't want to share him "as a boyfriend with Kourtney." Although Scott "was happy to work" through those issues, the 22-year-old influencer went on to issue an ultimatum to Scott.
The father of three stated, "And then she literally said with an ultimatum, ‘You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"
This shocked Scott since Kourtney is a part of his family as they have kids Mason, Penelope and Reign together. Kim chimed in, "It's a package deal."
Following the ultimatum, Scott said the relationship was "impossible" to carry on with. In a confessional, Scott relayed, "I'm never gonna give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have."
As he concluded, Scott said that "if the right person" came along in either his or Kourtney's lives, their co-parenting relationship would "only be a plus to the outsider."
