The Baby-Sitter's Club Announces a Recast

The Baby-Sitters Club will look just a little different when it returns for season two.
Netflix announced on Thursday, March 18 that one of the members of the iconic club has had to be recast, but only for the best of reasons. Apparently, Xochitl Gomez got a "cool new job" that keeps her from returning to the Netflix series, so a new Dawn had to be found.
Kyndra Sanchez has been cast in the role for season two, and you can even watch her get the news in a very cute video shared by the Netflix Queue Twitter account. Sanchez appeared in Netflix's Finding Ohana and has lent her voice to a few shows, but this will be her biggest role yet.
In season one, we met Dawn when she moved to Stoneybrook from LA and became friends with Mary Anne (Malia Baker), eventually winning over the rest of the newly formed club of baby-sitters.
You can watch Sanchez react to the news below!
As for Gomez, she'll be just fine. She's playing America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which likely means she'll go on to have a long Marvel career. America Chavez, also known as Miss America, is a superhero from a parallel universe and was the first Latin-American LGBTQ+ character to get her own ongoing comics series.
Assuming that's the reason she can't rejoin The Baby-Sitters Club, we totally forgive her!
BSC was renewed for a second season back in October, but no new premiere date has been announced. The series also stars Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada and Shay Rudolph.