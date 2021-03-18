Kim Kardashian Enjoys Girls' Night With Adrienne Bailon After Celebrating Rob Kardashian's Birthday

The Kardashians are feeling extra lucky this week.

Just one day before kicking off the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous family came together to celebrate Rob Kardashian's birthday.

In several photos posted to social media, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more reunited for an Armenian feast that also included more than a few delicious cakes. The dinner table was decorated with plenty of blue in honor of Rob's favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Happy birthday to my funny boy @robkardashianofficial who is the light of our lives!!!" Kris Jenner shared on Instagram. "You make us laugh constantly and are always so loyal and supportive to us all."

As it turns out, the birthday dinner was only the beginning of a fun-filled day. The St. Patrick's Day celebrations continued later in the night as Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attended a girls' night in with a few familiar faces.

Rob's ex Adrienne Bailon, Khadijah Haqq McCray and other close pals enjoyed Pictionary, taboo, heads up and other innocent games before calling it a night.