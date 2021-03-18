Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Welcome an Adorable New Family Member

Watch : Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

Kristen Bell is welcoming a furry friend into her home.

The Frozen star took to social media on March 16 to introduce her 14.6 million followers to the latest addition to her family.

"Meet Whiskey!" she wrote alongside photos of the new pup. "Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway? He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him. No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home."

Frank makes frequent appearances on the star's social media so fans can hopefully look forward to cute pics of Whiskey as well.

Kristen and her husband Dax Shephard, who share children Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6, said goodbye to their beloved dog Barbara in October 2020 after the pup was diagnosed by a vet with Giardia, an intestinal infection caused by parasites.