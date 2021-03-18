Katie Thurston's Possible Bachelorette Contestants Revealed: Meet the Men of Season 17

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

While spring has not yet begun, things are already heating up for The Bachelorette.

That's because the show—which will resume this summer with Katie Thurston as the newly announced Bachelorette—has just given fans a sneak peek at 34 possible men who will vie for her love on the upcoming 17th season.

As the show announced in a March 18 Facebook post, "We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!"

Of course, Thurston understands what its like to be in their shoes—she was a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelor starring Matt James. As viewers likely recall, she made an unforgettable first impression when she introduced herself to him on night one with a vibrator in hand. She was ultimately sent home week six while James went on to split from the season's winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, following her social media controversy.

Now, Thurston is ready for her own forever. "I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind," she said. "I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."