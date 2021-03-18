Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Don’t Shy Away From PDA During Night Out

Watch : Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian's Love Note

Temps are rising between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and they're not afraid of a little PDA.

The A-listers were spotted cuddling on the streets of Los Angeles after enjoying dinner together on Tuesday, March 16.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrapped her arms around Travis' waist and rested her head on his chest, as they waited outside Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif., for the valet to drop off their car.

Kourtney, 41, was photographed rubbing his back while they stood under an umbrella. At one point, Travis, 45, cradled the back of her head during their embrace.

The couple was dressed casually for their dinner date, with Kourtney looking sleek with her black leggings, combat boots, fuzzy jacket and tiny Prada purse.

The Blink-182 drummer wore dark sneakers, black Local Authority skull sweatpants ($195) and an edgy black hoodie reading "F--K YOU HEROES" on the back. He carried their takeout bags from Crossroads, a popular vegan restaurant.