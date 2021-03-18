KardashiansOscarsHarry StylesWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

Jennifer Garner Reveals Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit 13 Going on 30 Over This Scene

Jennifer Garner took to social media to share what scene from 13 Going On 30 was a little too much for Mark Ruffalo. Keep scrolling for the hilarious story.

Jennifer Garner is spilling all the nostalgic tea. 

During a recent question and answer session with theSkimm, the Yes Day actress revealed why Mark Ruffalo almost two-stepped out of appearing in 13 Going On 30.

"We started to learn the dance," she began, recalling the big sequence in the movie where a bunch of party-goers perform Michael Jackson's "Thriller" choreography. "Our first rehearsal, I think it was like Mark, Judy [Greer], and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that and he came in and hated the rehearsal process so much, he almost dropped out of the movie." Poor, Mark!

Of course, as movie buffs may recall, the actor went on to nail the dance, so it was ultimately a success.

Fans of the nostalgic rom-com are blessed with regular callbacks to the 2004 film. On Jan. 25, Jennifer shared a photo of herself alongside her on-screen frenemy, who is actually her bestie IRL.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I love @missjudygreer.  #TeamJG."

Jennifer also reunited with Mark in Canada in February on the set of The Adam Project, which was commemorated with a selfie the actor captioned, "Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada."

Jennifer shared the snapshot and wrote, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

And while the movie is still as fun to watch today as it was decades ago, the movie's star is not interested in any sequels (at least not anytime soon).

"What like 15 Going on 50?" Jennifer asked in an April 2019 interview. "Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

