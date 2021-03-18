Prince Jackson Shares the Greatest Lesson He Learned From Dad Michael in Rare Interview

Watch : Prince Jackson Talks Honoring Late Father

As Prince Jackson forges ahead, lessons from his famous father continue to stick with him.

In a rare new interview for FOX Soul's The Mix, the 24-year-old firstborn of Michael Jackson reflected on the greatest lesson the late king of pop taught him. "There's so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they're applicable at all times," Prince answered. "But the one that is my guiding principle is that 'You never stop learning.'"

While he graduated college in 2019, "That doesn't mean that I stopped learning," Prince continued. "And my father also would say something along the lines of, 'The minute that you stop learning is the minute that you are going to start dying.'"

"You're gonna make mistakes," he pointed out, "but you're gonna have to dust your self off and come back."