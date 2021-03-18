Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Blake Lively While Watching Green Lantern for the First Time

Ryan Reynolds is taking a trip down memory lane.
On March 17, the 44-year-old actor did something he's never done before—watch Green Lantern.
"I only ever read my parts of the script," he tweeted, "so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch."
As fans may recall, Reynolds played the DC Comics character in the 2011 film and acted alongside a star-studded cast, which included Peter Sarsgaard, Angela Bassett, Mark Strong, Tim Robbins and his now-wife Blake Lively. Of course, Reynolds couldn't resist, once again, playfully trolling the 33-year-old actress, tweeting, "Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!!" He also showed a picture of the pair—who are parents to daughters James, Inez and Betty—and wrote, "This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad."
Lively and Reynolds actually met on the set of the film in 2010 but were both in other relationships at the time. Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively was dating Penn Badgley. "We were buddies then," Reynolds told Jess Cagle during a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Later that year, Reynolds and Johansson filed for divorce, and the Gossip Girl co-stars ended their relationship. Reynolds said he and Lively then went on a double date about a year after Green Lantern wrapped.
"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone, all that stuff, and we were both single, we went on double date," he recalled during the interview. "She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. And that was the most awkward date for their respective parties because we were just, like, fireworks coming across [the table]."
The rest, as they say, is history.
In addition to trolling Lively, Reynolds shared some mementos from the film, including his Green Lantern ring. He also watched the film "with the aid of a good amount" of his spirits brand Aviation Gin and posted a recipe for a Green Lantern-themed cocktail. And while the movie didn't get the best reviews, Reynolds still appreciated the film.
"Watching it was not at all what I imagined," the Deadpool star tweeted. "I'm normally so hard on myself. But being a decade away from it, made the experience kinda, weirdly, lovely."
He later added, "Maybe it's the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy. Next time I won't wait a decade to watch."