NFL’s Erin Andrews Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Surprise Engagement

Erin Andrews is weighing in on the latest NFL love story.

The sports journalist appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 17 and shared how much she knew about Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley‘s relationship before the celeb couple announced their engagement.

"He kept that under covers. Wow, he really did," she exclaimed to host Andy Cohen. "There was kind of rumors, I think, that they were dating, but yeah. I had no idea and then he unveiled it in his MVP speech. So, surprised everybody. Really kept that quiet."

Sports buffs out there may recall the Green Bay Packer announcing his engagement to the Little Big Lies star early February during the NFL Honors ceremony.

While accepting the coveted Most Valuable Player award, the quarterback said, "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."