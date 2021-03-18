Zayn Malik Shares Rare Details About Raising "Amazing" Baby Khai With Gigi Hadid

Watch : Gigi Hadid Reveals Name of Her & Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Zayn Malik is getting uncharacteristically candid about life with Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai.

The 28-year-old singer spoke to iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning on Wednesday, March 17 to reveal what life has been like for himself and the 25-year-old model since welcoming their first child in September 2020.

"Honestly, it's amazing," he shared about fatherhood. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

When asked to describe what Gigi is like as a mom, he replied, "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."