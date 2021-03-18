Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are No Longer Dating After 5 Months

Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye are going their separate ways.

A source close to the 34-year-old Very Cavallari alum tells E! News that the couple of five months is no longer dating. Kristin lives in Nashville, while Jeff is based in Los Angeles.

"It was never that serious to begin with," the insider shares. "She was having fun."

The pair was first spotted kissing in Chicago in October 2020, and they were seen the following month during an evening out with pals at West Hollywood hangout Craig's. Kristin and ex Jay Cutler, who share children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, announced their divorce in April 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

Her romance with Jeff had plenty of high moments. In December of last year, they joined friends for a Mexico getaway in Cabo San Lucas, where they were seen sipping drinks in the sun at the Nobu Hotel.

"Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff, and they couldn't keep their hands off each other," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "She seemed very happy and in a great mood."