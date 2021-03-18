Dylan Sprouse Throws It Back To His Zack & Cody Days With New Bleach Blonde Hair

Dylan Sprouse is taking us back to The Tipton Hotel.
The Zack & Cody alum is throwing it back to his younger days on the Disney Channel by debuting his new, platinum blonde hair.
His girlfriend of more than two years, Barbara Palvin, shared a couples pic on Instagram on Wednesday, March 17. The photo revealed his floppy bleach blonde 'do, which immediately reminded us of the Sprouse twins' lighter hair color from the mid-2000s.
It's basically what we imagine Zack Martin would look like all grown up. Anyone else getting surfer vibes?
It appears Dylan has been rocking this bold new style for quite some time, seeing as he joined photographer Alex Hainer for a sweaty photoshoot one week ago at Alex Fine's Almost Home gym in Los Angeles. At the time, Dylan showed off the standout hairstyle and posed in red and black muscle tanks—he even showed off his mini golfing skills.
The actor captioned the moment, "Golf is for nerds."
Between Dylan's platinum locks and his brother, Cole Sprouse's, dark hair on Riverdale, it's never been easier to tell the 28-year-old twins apart.
Unfortunately for fans, it appears both guys are off the market these days.
Following his split with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, Cole is rumored to be dating model Ari Fournier. In March, the pair was spotted holding hands in Vancouver, where he films the CW show, as they brunched at a Gastown restaurant and took a walking tour of the city.
As for Dylan, he's found a true angel in Barbara, a literal Victoria's Secret angel. As fate would have it, they met at a party in New York City before he got up the courage to slide into her DMs.
Flash forward two years and Barbara, 27, had the sweetest message for her other half on Valentine's Day. She wrote in February 2021, "posting a day late cause I was too busy loving you yesterday. Thank you for being you! And thank you for baking the most delicious pumpkin pie cheesecake I love you."
Dylan even returned to Instagram for her birthday last year, writing in a rare post, "Happy birthday to the Princess of Hungary. Thinking about making you a Queen, hmu." He added, "To many more penne a la vodka's and many more memories. I believe in you, and thank you for believing in me."
And after taking somewhat of an acting hiatus to develop his All-Wise Meadery company in Brooklyn, Dylan is now getting back in the game. As announced in December, he's heading back to Hollywood for Mindy Kaling's HBO Max show, The Sex Lives of College Girls, which sounds right up our alley.
So, is his latest hair transformation for the part? Only time will tell.