Why Women Everywhere Love Beyonce's Ivy Park Clothing Line

Thanks to the Beyhive, every drop sells out.

By Emily Spain Mar 18, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-comm: Beyonce Ivy Park Drop, Icy Parkadidas x IVY PARK

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

What would Beyoncé do? A question we ask ourselves on a daily basis because Beyoncé is our queen!

Besides becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history this past weekend, the "Love On Top" singer is also a mom of three, wife to Jay-Z and owner of Ivy Park, a wildly popular activewear brand. In 2016, the Beyhive was buzzing with excitement after Beyoncé launched her athleisure line, and to this day, the brand still generates quite the buzz when new collections drop.

Since the initial launch, Ivy Park has partnered up with Adidas to carry out its mission of empowering women of all body types to feel and look their best. And each drop continues to set the bar higher for the entire activewear industry through introducing more size-inclusive apparel styles, footwear and accessories. Not to mention, Ivy Park launch days can be anxiety-inducing for fans since everything sells out almost immediately.

And if you're still on the hunt for the latest Icy Park drop, we found a few styles that are still available to shop!

Missed Out on Icy Park? Check Out These Super Cute Puffer Dupes

Adidas X Ivy Park Off-White Super Sleek 72 Sneakers

We're obsessed with the latest Icy Park shoe style! Featuring a platform sole and fun rope detailing, these kicks will help you look fresh when you're on the go.

$145
SSense

Adidas Ivy Park Monogram Skirt Wild Brown

With a chic monogram print and gold button details, you can dress this skirt up or down!

As low as $109
StockX

Adidas x Ivy Park White Super Sleek Boots

These après ski kicks will have you looking so fly! They offer a suede trim, almond toe, and lace-up closure woven in white and grey. 

$190
SSense

Adidas x Ivy Park Blue Latex Full-Zip Dress

We love the color of this dress! It's perfect for winter and spring and includes a stretch bonded jersey lining for ultimate comfort.

$120
Ssense

Adidas x Ivy Park Pink Monogram Medium Support Cut-Out Sports Bra

This sports bra would make anyone excited to workout! With a sleeveless stretch recycled jersey material and tonal logo pattern throughout, this bra offers equal parts style and comfort.

$65
Ssense

Adidas Ivy Park Monogram Short Tights Bold Pink

Pair the matching sports bra with these super stylish shorts for the ultimate workout fit.

As low as $55
StockX

For more inspirational celebrity boss babes, check out Why Women Everywhere Love Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty.

