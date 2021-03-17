Why Dale Moss "Will Never Commit" to Clare Crawley Despite Their Latest Reunion

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss continue to have rosy reunions.
The Bachelorette alums packed on the PDA during an afternoon outing in New York on Tuesday, March 16. The duo, who broke up in January, just two months after getting engaged, were photographed kissing with their face masks on and holding hands as they strolled through the city.
During their outing, the two kept things casual and low-key. The 39-year-old hairstylist looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble, while the 32-year-old star donned a light brown bomber jacket, white T-shirt and black joggers.
But despite their romantic reunion, a source close to Clare exclusively tells E! News they "are not back together."
"They are hanging out and having fun for now. They agreed it's less pressure on both of them if they don't label their relationship," the insider shares, adding, "Clare made plans to visit him in NYC and spend time with him there after their recent weekend in Florida."
According to the source, the former Bachelorette lead "knows it's a dead-end road, but she's having fun."
"She is in love with him and can't deny it. She knows Dale will never commit to her at this point," the insider explains. "Clare's friends are worried she will get her heart broken again."
A second source echoes the same sentiments, however, notes the duo is open to rekindling their romance. Put simply, "Dale and Clare are taking things slowly and seeing where their relationship goes day by day. They are not back together officially, but working on things."
Being in the public eye has only made things worse, per the insider.
"They are realizing that all the attention and stress after the show only hurt their relationship," the source says. "It's hard for any new relationship to work, but then throw in all the areas that come with everyone watching you at all times."
"Dale and Clare love and respect one another," the source adds, "they always will, and know that their relationship deserves that respect. They are working on things, enjoying spending time together and are seeing where things go."
Last month, the reality TV stars shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they were spotted looking cozy in Florida.
At the time, a separate source told E! News, "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."
"She's been trying to move on but it's been very hard. She wanted to see him in person so she flew to Florida to be with him," the separate insider added, explaining that Dale wanted to prove he's a good guy.
Their Florida reunion came only a month after they ended their engagement. On Jan. 19, Dale announced they were calling it quits on Instagram.
"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote at the time. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
Days later, Clare broke her silence on their split and revealed she was blindsided by Dale's statement.
"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she shared on Jan. 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."
She concluded, "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this—I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."