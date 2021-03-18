KardashiansOscarsHarry StylesWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos
Take a Little Time to Enjoy Meghan McCain's Hair Transformations on The View

In a new interview with E! News, The View's Meghan McCain, who returned from maternity leave in January, looked back on some of her most memorable hairstyles since being back on air.

Meghan McCain has people talking—and it's not for what you think.

Every morning on The View, the Dirty Sexy Politics author shares her thoughts on the hottest topics in and around the United States.

But when discussing everything from politics, COVID-19 and the Real Housewives franchise, Meghan has grabbed the attention of daytime TV viewers with her different hairstyles and beauty looks.

"As all new moms know who go on maternity leave, you don't feel glamorous being at home covered in breast milk and in sweatpants all day," Meghan exclusively shared with E! News. "One of the most fun perks of being a co-host on The View is being able to play with hair, makeup and fashion and I was just excited to be able to go back and play a little bit because I hadn't in so long. I also think as any new mom can relate to, your body goes through so much, so I just wanted to feel like myself again."

With help from hair and makeup artist Carmen Currie, Meghan has consistently brought different looks to the show. And yes, people are sending their positive reviews online.

After sharing one of her looks on Instagram, Meghan received compliments from Erika Jayne, Cameran Eubanks, Janice Dean and more. As Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wrote, "LOVE!! All of the looks are so fun!! Inspiring me to change it up more."

While she appreciates the compliments, Meghan says the praise should go to Carmen for making all of the looks possible.

"She is so incredibly creative and has such a vision every day," Meghan gushed. "I'm just so happy I get to be a pallet for her to work on. I would not have had the chance to work with her but because of COVID and relocating to the D.C. beltway area, she was the artist they assigned to me and I feel like it was just meant to be!"

To see more of Meghan's most memorable looks, keep scrolling in our gallery below.

Instagram
The Hair Show

Since Meghan McCain returned to The View in January 2021 after maternity leave, the co-host has consistently tried out various hairstyles. 

ABC
Take a Risk

When asked to share her reaction to all of the attention surrounding her hair, Meghan told E! News, "I am entertained by all the reactions and hope it inspires some people to take some risks!"

Instagram
The Art of Styling

"I so appreciate those who see the creativity, glam, fearlessness and courage to be my authentic self as an artist," hairstylist Carmen Currie shared with E! News. "With Meghan's looks, I try to be more on trend than new, but of course add my own personal spin."

ABC
Hidden Gems

"Thank you @hiddencrownhair for the amazing extensions," Meghan previously wrote on Instagram. "They are the best!" 

Instagram
Favorite Looks

"I love the space buns and all braids," Meghan shared with E! News. "We play with different lengths and styles every day. I just sit down in the morning and let her do whatever she wants."

 

Instagram
Trust in the Experts

"Literally, I just sit down and start going over the show rundown and talk to producers and barely look up when she's working," Meghan said when describing her glam routine. "I'm always excited to see the final result. I trust her and think she is a creative genius. It's a privilege to get to work with her every day."

ABC
Let's Try

"There's not much to entertain me in COVID so we've been having so much fun experimenting with new looks on @theviewabc!" Meghan previously wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Team Beans

Sometimes, Meghan uses her platform—and fashion—to raise awareness on causes near to her heart. "Today would have been Francesca 'Beans' Kaczyinski's 1st bday," she wrote on March 11. "@andykaczynski & @RachelEnsignWSJ lost her to brain cancer Christmas Eve. Today @cnn is launching #teambeans fundraiser. Buy this hat at teambeans.shop & proceeds go to @DanaFarber where she was cared for. #TeamBeans." 

Instagram
Braids for Days

"Thank you for bringing sparkle and light to my mornings with your incredible glam!" Meghan wrote online when praising her D.C.-based hairstylist. 

ABC
Let the Fashion Talk

When discussing the arrest of Russian opposition activist Aleksei Navalny, Meghan let her fashion do the talking.

Instagram
Secrets From the Makers

How does Carmen get all of Meghan's looks on point? "Heat protectant is a must," she told E! News. "I currently use Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray. I also use Oribe Cream to style those sleek ponytails and top knots."

ABC
Glam Icons

When it comes to glam, Meghan revealed that she looks to Christina Aguilera and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne for inspiration. 

The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online

