Katherine Heigl Undergoes Surgery to Relieve "Most Excruciating Pain" in Her Neck

Former TV doctor Katherine Heigl is on the mend following serious surgery.

On March 17, the Grey's Anatomy alum took to Instagram to reveal that she had an operation on her neck, which helped relieve major pain she was experiencing. In a slideshow, Katherine shared three photos from her hospital stay, which included a pic of her in a brace in her hospital room as well as an X-ray that revealed a before and after of her neck.

She wrote, "Well...I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours...I'm not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I'll blow your mind!!"

The Ugly Truth star continued, "I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr's and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life! I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I'm gonna give it to them!"