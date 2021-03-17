See the Terrifying Trailer for Oxygen's Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur Special

A man you'd never expect.
This is exactly what Oxygen promises in the all-new teaser for their upcoming special, Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur. The new true crime content, which is airing on Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. as part of Oxygen's Serial Killer Week, is a two-hour special that takes a closer look at Toronto-based serial killings that occurred between 2010 and 2017.
Per the new footage, Bruce McArthur, who later pled guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder and given a life sentence, became a suspect after men went missing from Toronto's "Gay Village." A voice notes, "For years nothing happened."
However, as the trailer teases, the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman made the missing persons cases "impossible to ignore anymore." The investigation was eventually renamed, "Project Houston," since there was a clear problem. Still, the suspect was somebody that nobody would suspect.
One woman asks in the new trailer, "Do you expect Santa Claus to be killing and dismembering men?"
McArthur, who was a landscaper, worked as a Santa Claus in the winter months. We have a feeling this special will make you look differently at mall Santas!
And, for those not yet sold on the bone-chilling special, Oxygen shared: "Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur unravels the twists and turns of the shocking investigation into Toronto's most prolific serial killer. Through exclusive interviews with McArthur's close friends, the homicide investigators who cracked the case, and expert analyses by leading criminologists and forensic psychologists, this two-hour special uncovers how McArthur targeted, terrorized and murdered members of Toronto's LGBTQ+ community, The Village, for nearly a decade before getting caught."
Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment with Carrie Mudd and James Buddy Day serving as Executive Producers.
So, if you're interested in learning more about this dark case, watch the new teaser above ahead of Serial Killer Week. Speaking of the true crime event, be sure to tune in for more content on history's most feared criminals.
Oxygen's Serial Killer Week kicks off Saturday, April 10 and runs through Sunday, April 18.
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)