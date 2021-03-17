Matt James Is Googling Therapists After Bachelor Finale

Watch : Matt James Says Rachael Didn't "Fully Understand His Blackness"

Matt James tweeted about finding a therapist following his drama-filled season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor lead, who split up with his final rose recipient Rachael Kirkconnell after learning of photos that surfaced of her attending an antebellum-themed party in 2018, tweeted on March 16, just one day after the Bachelor finale, "Google Therapist Near me."

Olivia Caridi, who appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, expressed support, tweeting, "We're here for you Matt. I'm so sorry for comments from horrible people. I know it's hard to ignore them, but there are so many people within Bach Nation who care about you. I hope ABC can assist in your quest for therapy, it's necessary (and something I wish I'd gotten)!"

Matt, the first Black lead in Bachelor history, picked Rachael over Michelle Young during the finale, but opted not to propose to her. While the two seemed happy in the final moments of the competition, Matt revealed in the After the Final Rose special that he and Rachael went their separate ways shortly after the show ended.

He recalled, "Before Rachael addressed anything or Chris Harrison spoke on anything, I'm trying to be there for her, and I dismissed them as rumors, because that's what they were to me. You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they're not true. And then, when you find out that they are it just makes you question everything."

Chris, the longtime host of the Bachelor franchise, is taking a step back from the series after he came under fire for vehemently defending Rachael in a conversation with Rachel Lindsay, the first-ever Black lead of The Bachelorette and of the overall franchise. Both Chris and Rachael have apologized for their actions, however, Rachel was bullied by Bachelor Nation fans for her criticism of Rachael and Chris' defense of her.