Michelle Obama Talks Waffles + Mochi Mission, Future Celebrity Guests and More

Michelle Obama is ready to educate the next generation.
On Wednesday, March 17's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, co-host Justin Sylvester spoke with the former First Lady about her new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi, which premiered on March 16. During the chat, we got to meet Mrs. Obama's adorable new co-stars and learn all about the Waffles + Mochi mission.
"One of the things that Waffles + Mochi does a good job with is showing families affordable and doable meals. Because oftentimes, if you know what you're doing in the kitchen, it can be more affordable to cook at home than to go out," she shared. "Now, the challenge that we face in this country is access to affordable, fresh produce. And so, we're hoping that we can encourage people to really advocate for more communities to have this kind of access. And that way they can try these recipes for themselves and realize that you can save money. If you buy a whole chicken and cut it up, it's cheaper than buying a chicken in parts."
For those unfamiliar with the new children's show, per Netflix, "Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe." In the show, Mrs. Obama plays the supermarket owner who helps "two taste-buddies" Waffles and Mochi on their foodie mission.
Along the way, Waffles and Mochi make new friends, including celebrity chefs, celebrities and more. Speaking of celebrity guests, Mrs. Obama teased two pals she may invite if Waffles + Mochi gets a second season.
While puppet Waffles, who joined Mrs. Obama for the interview, rooted for a Lady Gaga appearance, it seemed as though co-star Mochi hoped for a Beyoncè cameo. And, from what Mrs. Obama told Justin, it wasn't out of the realm of possibilities.
"I'm sure Adele is on the list," the healthy eating advocate stated. "And I know that Beyoncè and Adele both have children of Waffles + Mochi watching age. I think we'd be happy with whoever wanted to join in on the fun."
For Mrs. Obama's full Daily Pop appearance, including her cover of a School House Rock song, watch the clip above.
Waffles + Mochi is streaming now on Netflix.