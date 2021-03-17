Cardi B Fires Back At Candace Owens' Attack On Her "WAP" Grammys Performance

Watch : Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Too Much For GRAMMYs?

Cardi B and Candace Owens are in an all-out Twitter war.

On March 15, the conservative commentator appeared on Tucker Carlson's show, where they discussed the rapper's "WAP" performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

"This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque," she said. She later added, "This is not the patriarchy that's keeping young woman down. It's displays like this—displays of blatant nudity and sexualization—that is keeping women down in this society."

The following day, Cardi shared the clip on social media, tweeting, "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap."

And Candace had some thoughts. "Just @ me next time, directly," she replied. "You are a cancer cell to culture. Young Black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment.' I'm one of the few that has courage to tell you the truth. You should thank me."