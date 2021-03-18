Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Elemis, bareMinerals, Urban Decay & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Urban Decay, Lancôme, bareMinerals, Perricone MD and Elemis. Hurry up before these discounts disappear.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
bareMinerals Warmth All Over Face Color Bronzer
The Warmth All Over Face Color Bronzer from bareMinerals is not just a bronzer. It's a year-round complexion booster that brings a healthy-looking glow to all skin tones. It can also be used as a blush, cheek contour, and eyeshadow. If you're not convinced you need this product, check out the 2739 5-star reviews.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face
Use Perricone MD's Cold Plasma+ Face morning and night to minimize wrinkles, correct uneven texture, and restore elasticity to your skin.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Firm, smooth, and hydrate your skin with Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.
Urban Decay
Get that look of microbladed eyebrows with Urban Decay Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain. It's a brow shaper, brow pencil, and brow tint in one product that's available in nine different shades.
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer
Create a matte, satin-soft base for a long-lasting makeup look with Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer. It refines skin texture and visibly reduces fine lines and imperfections.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye
Target crow's feet, puffiness and dark circles around the eye area with Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye.
bareMinerals Faux Tan All Over Face Color Bronzer
Use bareMinerals Faux Tan All Over Face Color Bronzer to get a natural-looking tan without the sun damage. It's made from a 100% pure blend of natural minerals and it keeps your skin clear from preservatives, oils, emulsifiers, and fragrance.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy
Apply Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy to your hands morning and night to moisturize, tighten and brighten the skin in addition to decreasing the appearance of dark spots and veins.
bareMinerals Endless Summer Bronzer
The brand bareMinerals is best known for its loose powder bronzers and foundation, but if you're more of a pressed powder girl, Endless Summer Bronzer is the bronzer for you. It's available in the shades Warmth and Faux Tan.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Power Trio
Get the most for your money with the Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Power Trio, which includes wrinkle-fighting products for the face, eye area, chest, and neck. The set is valued at $272 and it's normally priced at $159. Today, only you can get it for just $80.
bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighter
Achieve a luminous, dew-kissed glow with one of the four bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighters.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Power Duo
Target wrinkles around your eye and the rest of your face with the Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Power Duo. The set includes Cold Plasma+ Face and
Cold Plasma+ Eye. It's valued at $130, but you can get it for $43 today only.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Skincare isn't solely about your face. Firm and moisturize your neck and chest with this Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ product. It also contains SPF 25 for sun protection.
Check out these 14 best-selling masks for every skincare concern.