Michelle Obama Responds to Jimmy Kimmel's "Sick" Question About Her Sex Life With Barack

Jimmy Kimmel isn't letting go of one particular talking point regarding Michelle and Barack Obama's sex life.
The former first lady visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, March 16 to promote her Netflix series Waffles + Mochi. While she was there, the host reminded her about a question he had asked her several years ago during a stop on her book tour in Tacoma, Wash.
"I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband's order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate," Jimmy said about the al-Qaeda leader's death in May 2011.
After chuckling, Michelle replied, "You know, I have to tell your audience that for some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major, historical event in a way that no one else—no one, in the history of all the conversations I've had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel. So I turn that back on you."
She continued, "That's what you want to know. You're still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, I hope nobody sees me."
As for her answer to the probing question, the 57-year-old Becoming author demurred, "I'm still pleading the fifth on that."
Jimmy is nothing if not tenacious in his dogged pursuit of the answer to this question. During Barack's October 2020 appearance on the late-night show, the host asked the former president the same thing.
"I suspect she was asleep," Barack gamely responded at the time. "'Cause the truth of the matter, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she'd be snoozing. So, Michelle goes to bed about 9 o'clock."
Evidently, Jimmy will need to wait until the next time Michelle or Barack appear on his show to try his question yet again—if they ever choose to return, that is.
Watch the full interview in the above video to see Michelle's reaction when Jimmy pointed out that her 2018 book has sold many more copies than her husband's recent release, A Promised Land.