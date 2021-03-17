Jennifer Garner's Tribute to "Spy Daddy" Victor Garber Has Fans Begging for an Alias Reboot

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Jennifer Garner is wishing "Spy Daddy" Victor Garber a very happy birthday.

On Tuesday, March 16, the Alias actress took to Instagram to wish her former co-star a happy 72nd birthday. She captioned a semi-blurry photo of the pair, "This is the only picture I can find with @therealvictorgarber where we aren't laughing. Could you even love this man one ounce more? No? Me, neither. Happy Birthday, Spy Daddy"

What's more is the 13 Going on 30 actress added, "I cannot wait to see you soon."

Could this mean Jennifer and Victor are going to host an Alias reunion in the future? Or did ABC hear fans begging for a reboot and oblige?

No clue!

But the 48-year-old actress recently confirmed she is more than willing to reprise her role as Sydney Bristow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mother of three said she'd "grab Bradley [Cooper] by the scruff of his neck" if the show was given a second go.