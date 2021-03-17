See Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Interrupt Her Topless Thirst Trap

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's GRAMMYs Look

Chrissy Teigen is not like a regular mom—she's a cool mom.

Hot off her racy Grammys look, Chrissy is bearing all in a new topless pic.

The Cravings author shared the candid photo on Instagram on Tuesday, March 16. And though there was a lot to see, all eyes were focused on her 2-year-old son, Miles, who adorably crashed her thirst trap.

As Chrissy wrote, "please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty," as she appeared in black platform heels, bold jewelry and a black midriff shaper—without a bra, a pair of pants or any other clothing for that matter.

The flawless mother of two peered down at Miles, who poked his head out between her legs. Naturally, her son kept it a bit more casual in mini grey sweatpants and a Cars-themed Lightning McQueen long sleeve.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, definitely loved it, writing, "Miles! The legend."