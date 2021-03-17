Why Women Everywhere Love Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
She can sing, she can dance, she can act...what can't Jennifer Lopez do?
The multi-hyphenate star has a long list of achievements but her latest venture JLO Beauty might be her most exciting chapter yet. Whether you're a skincare fanatic or just want to be like JLo, the "On The Floor" singer's growing beauty line offers luxurious but accessible skincare that will help your inner beauty shine through! Not to mention, the actress spent over two years developing the product line with over 100+ reformulations until she got everything just right. And given her beautiful, ageless skin and world-renowned glow, we trust her.
In January, the actress hilariously responded to a fan on Instagram speculating she had gotten botox, saying, "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others...don't spend your time trying to bring others down...that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!"
So listen to the queen and get some JLO Beauty! See below for our favorite products from her skincare collection.
JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask
With powerful ingredients like JLo Beauty™ Olive Complex, Japanese Rice Sake Ferment and Yeast-derived Ferment, this two-piece mask will visibly tighten, lift and hydrate skin.
JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides
Kiss dark circles goodbye with this ultra-moisturizing under-eye cream that features patented peptides and a sugar-derived matrix.
JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser
Get your skin squeaky-clean with this gel-cream cleanser. Plus, the purifying blend features rice bran, coconut fruit and Japanese knotweed root, which provides antioxidant protection and soothing properties.
JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Wonder Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
The Blockbuster Wonder Cream will help you get dewy, plump skin thanks to ingredients like the JLo Beauty™ Olive Complex, a blend of Squalene, Fermented Oil, Extra Virgin Oil and Leaf Extract, and Hyaluronic Acid.
JLo Beauty That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster
With light-bouncing mineral pigments and vitamin E, this serum will deliver a sheer yet mesmerizing glow.
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out 10 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work.