Priyanka Chopra Hits Back at Hater Who Thinks She and Nick Jonas Weren’t Qualified to Announce Oscar Noms

Priyanka Chopra is a real movie star—you got that?

The White Tiger actress had a fierce comeback when one reporter claimed she and hubby Nick Jonas aren't big enough stars to announce the 2021 Oscar nominations.

Peter Ford, who somewhat jokingly identifies as "the best & most widely heard entertainment reporter" in Australia and New Zealand, wrote on Twitter on Monday, March 15, "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick had revealed the nominees for the 2021 Oscars, and from Priyanka's perspective, they killed it.

She responded to Peter on Tuesday by writing, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."

The Quantico star also came with the receipts, attaching a recording of her scrolling through her IMDb movie credits (which also include Baywatch, The Matrix 4 and Isn't It Romantic).