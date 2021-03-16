Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams Reunite to Tease Dr. Kepner's Grey's Anatomy Return

Watch : Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk "Grey's Anatomy" Romance

Paging Dr. Kepner! Sarah Drew is heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital—and perhaps no one is more excited than her onscreen ex, Jesse Williams.

Drew shared a behind-the-scenes photo to tease her return to Grey's Anatomy. She snapped a selfie with Williams, who plays Dr. April Kepner's ex-husband, Dr. Jackson Avery.

"Nbd. Not excited at all," the actress wrote on Tuesday, March 16, along with five red heart emojis. Giacomo Gianniotti (the late Dr. Andrew DeLuca) commented, "Yay!!!"

Williams even gave us a video of Japril's on-set reunion. He posted an Instagram video of himself getting into a van, saying, "Get in my seat, go to work," before Drew popped up from a back row. As for their precious reactions, Williams widened his eyes and said, "What!" as she giggled from behind.

"Sarah tell that random fan to move so we can see you better!" Camilla Luddington joked in the comments section (her character, Dr. Jo Wilson, has since hooked up with Avery.)