Hurry, This $50 Celeb Fave Face-Cupping Kit Is Back in Stock!

One of the best ways to treat yourself is through some self-care. And if you can feel like a celebrity in the process, that's even better. Gwyneth Paltrow has invested in the wellness company WTHN, which sells rose quartz eye masks and skincare tools, including the extremely popular face cupping kit.
She's not the only celeb who's into this treatment though. January Jones used the cupping kit in an Instagram Story.
WTHN's face cupping kit is only $50. Nab yours before it sells out...again.
WTHN Face Cupping Kit
WTHN recommends face cupping two to three times a week, but if you want to ease into it, once a week can make a major difference.
What's the fuss all about? WTHN describes the technique as "nature's facelift, but better."
Aside from tightening facial muscles, cupping can increase collagen and elastin, promote circulation, minimize wrinkles and it can help reduce aches and pains from muscle tension.
January isn't the only one raving about WTHN's face cupping kit. One reviewer praised the product for helping with "TMJ and tight jaw muscles," gushing that it's "the best quality I could have imagined!" Another customer said it is "easy to use and the results are incredible." No wonder it sold out four times already.
