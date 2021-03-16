Lisa Vanderpump Talks Getting "Naughty," Taking Shots & Flashing Her Butt on E!'s Overserved

E! viewers are in for one wild time!
Lisa Vanderpump is promising fans "really fun" times and a "great array of guests" on her new E! series Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, which premieres this Thursday (Mar. 18) at 9 p.m. The hostess with the mostess will wine and dine celebrities like Joel McHale, Vivica A. Fox, Lala Kent, Trixie Mattel, Mario Lopez, Lance Bass, Cheryl Hines and so many more and you can definitely count on some "naughty" fun.
"Not everybody got wasted, I mean it might sound like that, but there was sober people too," Lisa told E! News exclusively and promised she and her guests "played hard" this season. "But it was about having a really good time and [my daughter] Pandora and I went above and beyond to make it as exquisite as possible and every week it's a different theme."
The restauranteur added, "I think because maybe people had been locked up or maybe because I'm a really bad influence on them, they just kind of got naughty with me."
The wild Overserved trailer even teased Lisa flashing her bare butt while letting loose. "I never said cut anything out," she laughed. "There was nobody behind me, I mean there might have been a camera. I was wearing a thong. It was just funny but how can I expect my guests to get down and naughty if I'm not going to join them? Let's be honest."
She shared, "I had to take shots too, if you're going to play I'm going to play with you."
While LVP definitely had a good time, she explained, "We'll I tried to keep it together because I'm also a producer of the show and also I had to cook and I had to serve, so when I'm trying to hold all that down…So I had to keep it reasonably together to be honest because there was a lot to be done."
Lisa shared that's she's, "made so many great friends through the whole experience."
As for her dream list of celebrity dinner party guests, Lisa revealed, "Ricky Gervais because I think there's nothing to stop him having a good time. Also he's crazy about dogs like I am. So I might not even let him out of here, I might have to keep him here because I love him and he's very naughty. That English sense of humor, I could get in trouble with him definitely. Diana Ross, greatest diva of all time, I met her briefly once. Maybe I'd include [Lady] Gaga in that as well. Oh, I'll tell you also Miley Cyrus is a blast, I've had her dancing on the tables at TomTom. I love Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Kimmel said I should run for president, so maybe I should have him as well."
"Wouldn't be a Housewife!" she cracked, adding the one Real Housewife she'd actually invite would be, "Oh, well Bethenny [Frankel]. I like Bethenny. She's really smart...I don't want any trouble and they can't have dinner without getting into trouble."