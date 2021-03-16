We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Deodorant: It's something we all need!
In an effort to clean up our beauty routines, we made the switch to natural deodorant over a year ago. Although it's easy to grab the first deodorant you see on the drugstore shelf, it's important to read the ingredient labels and choose a brand that not only fits your personal beauty philosophy, but one that will perform well and keep you smelling fresh all day!
To save you time and unnecessary body odor, we've rounded up 10 natural, aluminum-free deodorants that will have your underarms smelling heavenly. And with warmer weather around the corner, there's never been a better time to revamp your deodorant routine and try out something new.
See below for 10 natural deodorants that actually work!
Curie Deodorant Stick
Packed with ingredients like arrowroot powder, coconut oil, aloe and chamomile, this aluminum-free deodorant will make your pitts smell heavenly! And Curie also offers some pretty incredible products like their Clay Detox Mask? The underarm mask, which doubles as a face mask, is great for those who wear natural deodorant or are making the switch as it cleanses and extracts heavy metals and free radicals.
BeautyCounter The Clean Deo
We are obsessed with BeautyCounter's new deodorant! Not only do all of the scents smell great, the clean formula slides on smoothly and doesn't leave any white residue. Plus, it comes with a refillable case!
Kopari Beauty Natural Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant
Kopari offers one of the most popular clean, vegan, non-toxic deodorants out there! In addition to being aluminum and baking soda-free, this deodorant includes a blend of coconut water, coconut oil and sage oil to provide hydration and soothing comfort to the most irritated underarms.
Each & Every Natural Deodorant
This celeb-loved deodorant is free of aluminum, parabens, synthetic fragrance, baking soda and gluten, and it smells amazing! Plus, you can pick from 10 heavenly scents.
Native Deodorant
Native's cruelty-free and aluminum-free deodorant is another fan favorite! We love this brand because of its clean formula, the wide variety of scents and it lasts all day!
Bella Skin Beauty Watermelon Probiotic Underarm Toner
If your deodorant stick needs back up, try out this probiotic underarm toner that will help prevent odor by eliminating bacteria. Plus, it features anti-bacterial, plant-based ingredients such as pure watermelon extract, ylang ylang, lemon balm, calendula, rose water, eucalyptus and clary sage!
Athena Club All Day Deo
If you love Athena Club's shaving essentials, definitely try out their All Day Deo! Featuring a plant-based and an aluminum and cruelty-free formula, your pits will still be smelling great by bedtime.
Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant - Sport Luxe
Recommended by dermatologists, this deodorant is infused with SmartSport technology to break down sweat molecules and deliver high performance, all-natural odor protection. This formula is perfect for the athlete in your life!
OffCourt Performance Body Spray & Aluminum-Free Deodorant
Active men and athletes, OffCourt is the ultimate deodorant for you! The aluminum-free formula includes powerful prebiotics and three deodorizing ingredients that will help banish stink.
Summary Deodorant
Packed with nourishing ingredients like white willow bark extract, butterfly pea flower extract and witch hazel water, this clean deodorant also offers a dreamy blend of lemon, ginger and bergamot scents.
