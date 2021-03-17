Demi Lovato's Heartbreaking Documentary: Rape Allegation, Heroin Addiction and Her Near-Death Overdose

She's No Longer Sober

"I've been hesitant to share until now that I've been smoking weed and drinking in moderation," Demi shares in the final episode, revealing she was afraid so share that she wasn't sober "after so many years of being the poster child of sobriety, I didn't want people to criticize me for that."

And she also didn't want other addicts to break their sobriety again because of her, explaining, "Recovery isn't a one size fits all solution."

Demi then explains her decision to no longer be completely sober.

"I've learned that shutting the doors on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say, 'I'm never going to do this again,'" she says. "I've really, really struggled with this. I'm done with the stuff I know is going to kill me, right? But I wish that I could get some relief maybe through, like, weed or something, and telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, like, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker."

While she's confident she will never use heroin again, the "OK to Not Be OK" songstress admits she has to work every day to maintain her mental health.

"The one slip-up that I ever had with those drugs again, the scariest thing to me was picking up heroin and realizing wow, this isn't strong enough anymore because what I had done the night I overdosed was fentanyl," Demi says, "and that, that's a whole other beast. Realizing the high I wanted would kill me was what I needed to get me clean for good. I have full faith that you're not going to open up TMZ and see another overdose headline. But I also say this with humility that this is a very powerful disease and I am not going to pretend that I am invincible. I have to work every day to make sure that I am in a good place, so I don't go to those things."