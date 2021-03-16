Revisit Every Bachelor and Bachelorette Finale After Matt James' Frustrating Ending

Watch : Matt James "Bachelor" Finale: Host Emmanuel Acho Thoughts

Another season of The Bachelor has come to an end, and it's not a good one.

Before Matt James' season even began airing, fans started finding questionable photos either "liked" by or featuring contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The most egregious pic featured Rachael all dressed up at an antebellum-themed party in 2018, and it eventually led to long-time host Chris Harrison stepping aside from the franchise after choosing to publicly defend her.

Matt didn't propose to Rachael, but he did tell her he saw her as his future wife and the mother of his children, but when he learned that the photo was real and found himself having to explain to his girlfriend why it was a bad idea to go to a plantation party, he broke up with her. And then he grew a large beard.

So yeah, not exactly the ending we were all hoping for, even if it did open up some important conversations about race that this show has never publicly had before.