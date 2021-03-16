Did Pete Davidson Secretly Get Married? Here's the Truth

Watch : Did Ariana Grande Call Out Ex Pete Davidson in "Positions"?

No, this is not a Saturday Night Live sketch: Pete Davidson was part of a fake marriage announcement.

Yes, you read that right. On March 16, a press release, claiming to announce Pete's new production company, stated that the comedian tied the knot with a woman named Michelle Mootreddy. "Pete and Michelle were childhood friends prior to starting Bodega Cats Presents and are married," the release for the fake company said. In addition to the release, a website, which includes company bios, was created, stating that Michelle graduated from the University of Rochester in 2017 with a Bachelor's in Political Science.

However, the release—allegedly a hacker prank—has since been redacted and a source tells E! News that Pete is not married. "The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true," Pete's attorney tells E! News. "Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."