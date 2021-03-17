Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Juice Beauty, StriVectin, Beauty Bakerie & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the best time of the year for Ulta customers. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Juice Beauty, StriVectin, Beauty Bakerie, Persona, Sara Happ and Mented Cosmetics. Hurry up before these discounts disappear.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
StriVectin's Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum combines the corrective properties of Retinol and the brightening power of Vitamin C to give you smooth, glowing skin.
Persona 24 HR Waterproof Eyeliner
How can you pass up a $7 eyeliner? Persona 24 HR Waterproof Eyeliner is blendable for 30 seconds following application. After that, it's waterproof for 24 hours, as its name suggests. It's currently available in black, brown and plum shades.
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer
Makeup prep is a vital part of the getting ready process. Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer provides the perfect base for all foundations and it's infused with an age-defying serum.
Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder
Keep your foundation in place all day with Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder. It smooths out and softens your complexion and it reduces the appearance of fine lines.
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
Before you apply lip color, exfoliate with Sara Happ The Lip Scrub to remove dead skin cells. Your lips will be hydrated, soft, and ready for lipstick.
Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss
Layer Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss over a matte lipstick or wear it on its own. It has a hydrating formula and buildable coverage to customize your look. Ulta has seven shades to choose from.
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream SPF 30
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream has so many benefits in one product. It protects your skin from the sun, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, smooths uneven skin texture and moisturizes.
