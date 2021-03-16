Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Reflects on Matt James' "Decision" in First Post-Finale Message

Rachael Kirkconnell is offering her thoughts after her time on The Bachelor came to a turbulent end.
The graphic designer, who was Matt James' final pick before he ended things in light of her off-camera controversy, took to Instagram on Monday, March 15 to share photos of herself with some of the other women from her season.
In her first social media post since viewers watched her hash things out with Matt and host Emmanuel Acho on the After the Final Rose, Rachael acknowledged in the caption that this is not at all how she foresaw the end of her journey to find love.
"just when you think you found your way, life throws you onto a new path," she wrote. "it's unpredictable, unexplainable, and things might not go the way you hoped for. while i certainly wish things turned out differently, i also believe there is a reason for everything. we may not be able to control situations thrown our way, but we can control how we deal with it, and i believe good can come out every circumstance."
She referred to her former co-stars when sharing that the "one of the biggest disappointments has been the overshadowing of these beautiful women and their stories. they are some of the strongest, most brilliant, most extraordinary women and i was lucky enough to have met them. you all deserve more, but i promise to always stand by and support each of you in any way i can."
Rachael went on to write that she didn't expect this outcome with Matt but added, "i respect his decision completely."
She continued, "of course i wish circumstances were different, but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made. i got to fall in love, and i truly believe he was the love of my life. he will always hold a piece of my heart. i'll always be hopeful and believe what's meant to be will be."
Rachael encouraged her fans to be open to change in their own ways of thinking and wrote, "at the least, i hope tonight sparks conversations and a level of understanding."
Several of the other women from the season shared support in the comments of Rachael's post. This included Pieper James, who wrote, "Cheers to change," adding heart and champagne-flute emojis.
During her time on the After the Final Rose, Rachael told Emmanuel that she felt "blindsided" when Matt called her to end their romance due to resurfaced photos showing Rachael attending an Antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party.
Emmanuel, who replaced Chris Harrison as host of the reunion, asked Matt if he would be open to reconciling with Rachael. The Bachelor replied by telling his ex that the "work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is work that I can't do for you."
