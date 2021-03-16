Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Reflects on Matt James' "Decision" in First Post-Finale Message

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Rachael Kirkconnell is offering her thoughts after her time on The Bachelor came to a turbulent end.

The graphic designer, who was Matt James' final pick before he ended things in light of her off-camera controversy, took to Instagram on Monday, March 15 to share photos of herself with some of the other women from her season.

In her first social media post since viewers watched her hash things out with Matt and host Emmanuel Acho on the After the Final Rose, Rachael acknowledged in the caption that this is not at all how she foresaw the end of her journey to find love.

"just when you think you found your way, life throws you onto a new path," she wrote. "it's unpredictable, unexplainable, and things might not go the way you hoped for. while i certainly wish things turned out differently, i also believe there is a reason for everything. we may not be able to control situations thrown our way, but we can control how we deal with it, and i believe good can come out every circumstance."