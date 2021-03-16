The Bachelor Faces Continued Backlash for Featuring Chris Harrison’s Voiceover in Finale

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Chris Harrison is... still here?

Last month, Harrison stepped down from his Bachelor hosting duties—or so we thought.

Despite his previously announced departure from Matt James' season, it now appears that ABC continued to work with Harrison following his controversial statements about finalist Rachael Kirkconnell in February.

Fans were shocked to hear the longtime host's voice on The Bachelor's season 25 finale on Monday, March 15.

In between commercial breaks on Monday's episode, the dating show featured voiceovers from Harrison to tease what was coming up. He even introduced his own After the Final Rose host replacement, Emmanuel Acho, seemingly confirming that the clips were taped after he decided he was "stepping aside."

At the beginning of the episode, Harrison was heard saying, "Unpack Matt's traumatic journey to find love and dive into all the controversy. Plus, a shocking reveal that changes everything. It's all happening tonight on the stunning season finale of The Bachelor."