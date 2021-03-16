Why Beauty Fanatics Everywhere Love Halsey's About-Face Makeup Brand

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've been fans of Halsey, aka Ashley Frangipane, since her Badlands era. So, when she came out with her own makeup brand about-face, we couldn't wait to revamp our makeup routines with the brand's matte eye paints and glow-inducing products. And of course, we weren't disappointed!
The multi-dimensional makeup brand embodies everything Halsey preaches on and off stage: inclusivity, integrity, self-exploration and living unapologetically. Not to mention, all the products are vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances. Whether you're bad at love (or makeup), about-face offers a growing selection of versatile makeup products that are easy to use and made for everyone.
Our favorite? The Light Lock Highlight Fluid! It offers a buildable glow that makes us internally say "ooh aah" every time we apply it.
For our other favorite about-face products, keep scrolling!
Paint-It Matte Lip Color
Get the perfect pout with the brand's matte liquid lipstick! The long-lasting formula is also infused with natural peppermint. Plus, this matte lipstick comes in clutch when you're wearing your mask.
Light Lock Powder
Available in four must-have shades, the Light Lock Powder offers a sheer yet intense glow that will make you feel invincible.
Lipped Locked Bundle
You can never have too many lip products! This lip bundle features shades Such Great Heights and Please Obey, which deliver a silky smooth look and feel. Plus, the formula includes a dreamy blend of peppermint and lavender.
Matte Fluid Eye Paint
About-face offers six bold yet versatile shades of their best-selling eye paint. The matte powder formula is easy to apply and offers a smooth, no-budge and no-smudge finish. Score!
Blend Tool
Ok we are adding this to our cart right now! This genius blend tool offers a convenient fingertip pocket, which makes it easy to apply and blend makeup and primer.
Light Lock Highlight Fluid
Whether you apply under or over your makeup, this crystalline highlighting fluid will make you shine like a diamond. It's a must!