Stars Are Hooked on the Crochet Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Attention E! shoppers: Crochet is in!
While you're putting together your spring wardrobe, don't forget to add some crochet apparel to your cart. Thanks to celebs like Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian, you're going to be seeing lots of knit tops, bottoms, bags and other accessories all over your social media in the coming months. And we're not mad about it! Not to mention, the trend is the perfect way to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring.
And if you're wondering where to get your crochet fix, we've rounded up ten pieces from places like Free People and Urban Outfitters to get you started.
Heat Of The Moment Crochet Skirt
This groovy skirt will look great with a basic tank and a leather or jean jacket.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Robyn Crochet Lounge Pants
We're loving these crochet lounge pants, since we basically live in sweatpants! Plus, there's a matching crochet sweatshirt.
Lovers + Friends Mes Amis Crochet
This darling knit top screams spring! Pair it with the matching bottoms or a pair of jeans for the ultimate springtime fit.
Urban Renewal Recycled Crochet Tube Top
We're obsessed with this electric blue tube top! It will take you from the beach to Girl's Night in no time.
Free People Glisten Tank
This top features a versatile color and shimmery texture that makes it easy to dress it up or down.
UO Lara Floral Crochet Shoulder Bag
This floral crochet pattern will add a touch of fun to any outfit! Plus, it will hold all of your go-to essentials.
Cora Crochet Bralette
Perfect for wearing alone or under a top, this bralette offers delicate details that won't go unnoticed.
Camila Coelho Offshore Midi Skirt
If you're planning on spending some time in the sun, we recommend this super cute crochet skirt! Pair it with some strappy heels and you're good to go!
Shatzi Crochet Headband
If you're not ready for a full crochet fit, try out this headband! It will help you elevate a basic outfit into a trendy fit.
Meelino Women Summer Beach Crochet Crop Halter Tank
Whether you wear this tank with sweatpants or shorts, you'll be ready for the warm, sunny days ahead.
Up next: Get Lizzo's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look.