This Is Us Sneak Peek: Rebecca Gives Jack a Much-Needed Pearson Pep Talk

A Pearson pep talk.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday, March 16's all-new This Is Us, Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) shares some reassuring words with husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) ahead of an important work dinner. Rebecca's support is certainly needed as Jack is eyeing a promotion after bringing home their three kids: Kate, Kevin and Randall.

"Wow, you look handsome," Rebecca notes as a suit and tie-clad Jack enters the dining room.

"Yeah, Miguel said I should probably wear a tie to dinner," Jack comments on his ensemble. "You don't think I look too much like a suck up?"

In order to curb Jack's doubts, Rebecca assures him that he's "not sucking up." She adds, "You are angling for a promotion, which would be nice because diapers are expensive."

Following this remark, Jack teases his wife for putting "a little pressure on it." Rebecca quickly clarifies that she isn't pressuring Jack.