Get Haim's 2021 Grammy Awards Beauty Look

Haim nailed that "no makeup" look at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nevertheless, the three sisters did not go bare-faced for the big night. Their makeup artist Edwin Sandoval shares, "My inspiration behind the looks really came from the beautiful color of the custom Prada looks the girls wore. I wanted something beautiful that felt minimal but still ethereal."
Who wouldn't want to exude those ethereal vibes in real life? Check out the Pat McGrath Labs, Dermaflash and Dr. Barbara Sturm products Edwin used to help the trio exude that natural look.
Dermaflash Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
Edwin started skin prep with the Dermaflash Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device to "smooth out and enhance skin texture and enhance skin's radiance." Edwin says that this step "preps the canvas for flawless makeup."
Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Drops
Next, Edwin applied Dr. Barbara Sturm's glow drops to the skin.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Serum
He followed up with Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Serum on all of the sisters.
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Edwin used the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser to infuse serum into the skin.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream
Edwin added radiance to the skin with Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream
Edwin concluded skin prep by applying Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer
Haim's makeup artist started the makeup portion of glam by applying Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation
For "the ultimate radiant complexion," Edwin used Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation in shades 2, 3, and 5.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Concealer
After applying foundation, Edwin used Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Concealer in shades 2 and 3.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder
Edwin rounded out the complexion with Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in the shade Light 1.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo
Edwin topped off the look with Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo in the shade Nude.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I: Subliminal Palette
For the eyes, Edwin used Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I: Subliminal Palette with the shade Ultimate Taupe swept across the lids. After that he used the shades VR Violet and Astral White on the center of the lid to add a "pop of opulence."
Ardell Lash Faux Mink Individuals
Edwin applied Ardell Lash Faux Mink Individuals to the lash line.
Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara
He coated the faux eyelashes with Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara.
Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil In Contour
Edwin lined Este Haim's lips with Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in the shade Contour.
Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick
After lining Este's lips with Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil, Edwin applied Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick shade 1995.
Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Noir Balm
Edwin finished Danielle and Alana Haim's looks with Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Noir Balm in Clear.
