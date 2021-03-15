Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Painful Details About Husband's Injury After Accident

It's been a week Ree Drummond won't soon forget.
On Wednesday, March 10, the Food Network star received a call from a family member that nobody wants to hear. As it turns out, her husband Ladd Drummond and nephew Caleb Drummond were involved in an accident on the family's ranch.
According to authorities, the pair was driving in separate fire vehicles when their trucks collided because of high winds across grass and gravel.
In a new blog post titled "Home Sweet Home (and So Grateful)," Ree opened up about the accident and the fear she experienced after learning two of her family members were injured.
"Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt," she wrote in a post. "After Caleb's ambulance left, Ladd drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska, thinking he'd just quietly get checked out. He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town."
She added, "I'm putting everyone in my life on notice: I'm about to stop answering the phone around this place."
According to The Pioneer Woman businesswoman and blogger, her 21-year-old nephew broke multiple ribs, had a concussion and a few other injuries "that will heal." As for Ree's husband, the 52-year-old rancher broke his neck in two places and will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks.
"Caleb's back home and is doing well, thank God, and Ladd and I were able to come home yesterday afternoon," she wrote on March 15. "He's got some recovering to do, but he should be back in the saddle (figuratively and literally) before too long."
When reflecting on how she stayed so strong, Ree tried to find the words to process her emotions.
"I think I said ‘I am good' because even though it's been hard to see the guys in pain, I have such a vivid picture of how very different (and how much worse) things could have turned out for our family last week. And how different today could look," she shared. "For both Caleb and Ladd to be okay—injured, yes, but fixable—after seeing the condition of their trucks makes me not want to spend one second complaining."
Ree continued, "So rather than wish the accident didn't happen, I'm gonna live in a state of gratitude—not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you. Thank you all so very much for reaching out to our family and for keeping us in your hearts through the past several days. I can't tell you how much it means to all of us, and I'll never, ever forget it!"