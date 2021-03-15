Here's How to Recreate Megan Thee Stallion's '90s-Inspired Beauty at the 2021 Grammys

There's no denying that Megan Thee Stallion was the star of the 2021 Grammys.
On Sunday, March 14, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the annual ceremony. However, the "Body" rapper most certainly stole the spotlight.
Not only did Megan score three Grammy awards—two of which she shared with fellow Houston native Beyoncé—but she shut down the red carpet with her ultra glamourous beauty and fashion.
The 26-year-old star stunned in a bright and bold Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a larger-than-life bow in the back, a thigh-high slit and a billowing train. She accessorized with statement pieces by Chopard Jewelry and diamond-studded heels. Eric Archibald styled her look.
And of course, the "Savage" rapper's glam was just as swoon-worthy.
Makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who frequently works with Rihanna and is the Global Fenty Beauty artist, told The Hollywood Reporter she wanted Megan to have "a bronzy and fresh look."
Because Megan's dress was so "vibrant," Priscilla said, "We decided to go more neutral [and] golds and bronzes look great on her skin."
As for the "WAP" rapper's elegant updo? Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck decided to do something more "romantic" to showcase "Old Hollywood glamour."
He told the publication, "It came together after seeing the dress and understanding that framing her face in a classic updo would be the best way to compliment the whole look."
The star's deep lip liner and high-shine gloss made fans nostalgic for the '90s, considering the beauty look defined the era. Moreover, her classic updo mixed with the long curled tendrils that framed her face was another trend of that decade.
Along with her red carpet glam, Megan's Grammy performance look turned heads. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper lit up the stage in a silver bedazzled bodysuit that she accessorized with matching diamond-studded boots. While she kept the focus on her flashy and lavish outfit, she still rocked a fun makeup look, which she did herself!
The Houston native used drugstore products, like Revlon's So Fierce! Prismatic Eye Shadow Palette in Clap Back, the So Fierce! Chrome Ink Liquid Liner in Gunmetal, the ColorStay Lip Liner in Chocolate and the Super Lustrous Gloss in Crystal Clear—to name a few.
Considering she's an ambassador for the brand, it's no wonder she had those goodies at her fingertips.
Luckily, Megan's Grammys beauty isn't hard to recreate at home!
To achieve her bronzy eye makeup, all you really need is three shadows: one that's matte in a chocolate color, a metallic bronze and a golden shimmer shade. Swipe on the matte brown hue in your crease, and then apply the metallic bronze shadow on top of it, which will give it more dimension. Next, pop on the gold shadow on your lids and brow bone for extra dazzle.
Megan's complexion looked effortless and minimal, as the focus was on her eyes. To mimic the style, simply apply your favorite foundation and bronzer. You can add powder to give it more of a matte effect. But that's really all you'll need!
Complete the star's '90s look by lining your lips with a deep brown liner and topping it off with a clear gloss.
To get a more in-depth breakdown of Megan's hot girl makeup, watch our video above!