Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth React to Vanessa Marcil’s 90210 "Cattiness" Claims

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are clearing the air after Vanessa Marcil recalled feeling hurt on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.
Last month, Vanessa shared on an Instagram Live video, "I was so hurt when I was working there that I felt like I was sideswiped by the cattiness and not being liked. I wasn't expecting it," per Us Weekly.
She also mentioned an instance when Jennie, who played Kelly Taylor, told her, "Maybe it would help if you didn't walk around like somebody who isn't liked?"
As Vanessa, 52, reflected, "So I realized maybe I had taken it so personally… that now I was walking around like someone who isn't liked."
Tori, 47, and Jennie, 48, turned to the 90210MG podcast on Sunday, March 14, to explain what really went down two decades ago.
Tori started off by saying she wasn't aware that Vanessa intentionally left the show. She then questioned what the alleged quote really meant. "What the f--k does that mean?" The Masked Singer alum asked. "That doesn't sound like something you would even say."
She continued, "I'm going to go on record that you didn't say that... No matter how she phrases it, it has a negative connotation to it."
Tori recalled that Jennie and Vanessa "weren't that close," whereas Vanessa's character, Gina Kincaid, was the cousin of Tori's character, Donna Martin, the hit ‘90s show.
"I worked a lot with her," she said. "I don't remember you guys having that many interactions. I don't believe that you would take it upon yourself to be like, ‘Here's why you're acting like someone who's not liked.'"
Tori went on, "I hung out with Vanessa a lot. She was always great to me, always very nice, very professional. I don't remember her having a bad time or a hard go at it or even presenting problems. She was very well-liked. She's the type of girl that has no problem fitting in anywhere."
However, she admitted maybe there was an "energy" on set that Vanessa picked up on.
Jennie felt like the quote was something she might say now, but not when she was younger.
"It is sound advice, if you think about it, because we do walk around sometimes thinking everything's about us... That, for me as a grown woman, has been a huge thing to learn and a huge thing to start practicing," Jennie shared. "There's always been this energy of a competitive environment amongst, especially, women. And that has shifted now in a beautiful way and now the messaging is different, and women are allowed somehow in a different way to support each other."
Because she's only learned this lesson as an adult, Jennie couldn't imagine saying it when she was younger.
Tori added, "From my perception, Vanessa was a kickass girl. She came in confident, beautiful, good actress, professional, always showed up. I don't remember her having a bad time, but I don't know what was going on inside."
Jennie agreed, speculating that Vanessa was only recounting the story to let people know not to take everything so seriously.
"To her point, from what I sort of gleaned… she was in a bad place in her personal life, in her development. Like she was in that place where she took everything too personally," the What I Like About You alum noted.
